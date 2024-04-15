News
Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 15, 2024 7:58 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 8:00 AM
St John School Annual Gala
Tom Davis
St. John Catholic School, with the Mihm and Howk families as co-chairs bring you the Gatsby Gala to benefit St. John School.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amanda Daniels and Ashley Green said the gala includes music, cash bars, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, live auctions, dessert dashes, silent auctions, and casino games this roaring 20s themed gala will be a time machine.
The celebration will be held in the school gym, Saturday, April 20 at 6 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at here. For more information call 918-336-0603.
