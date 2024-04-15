Posted: Apr 15, 2024 7:58 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 8:00 AM

Tom Davis

St. John Catholic School, with the Mihm and Howk families as co-chairs bring you the Gatsby Gala to benefit St. John School.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amanda Daniels and Ashley Green said the gala includes music, cash bars, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, live auctions, dessert dashes, silent auctions, and casino games this roaring 20s themed gala will be a time machine.