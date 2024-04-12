News
City of Bartlesville
Bartlesville City Council to Discuss Vacant Ward 4 Seat
The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening to make a decision on how to fill the now-vacant Ward 4 seat after the sudden death of Councilor Billie Roane.
According to an agenda, the council will hear a proposal under recommendation of Mayor Dale Copeland to announce applications will be accepted for the Ward 4 seat through May 3. The proposal recommends the council will formally receive the applications on May 6.
If the proposal is approved, current council members would interview candidates through May 29 and make a decision on Roane's replacement at the June 3 council meeting.
Bartlesville's City Charter only allows for council appointment if a vacancy occurs during a term of office prior to a general municipal election. There is no option in the charter for a special election if a term has not yet expired.
