Posted: Apr 12, 2024 2:33 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 2:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening to make a decision on how to fill the now-vacant Ward 4 seat after the sudden death of Councilor Billie Roane.

According to an agenda, the council will hear a proposal under recommendation of Mayor Dale Copeland to announce applications will be accepted for the Ward 4 seat through May 3. The proposal recommends the council will formally receive the applications on May 6.

If the proposal is approved, current council members would interview candidates through May 29 and make a decision on Roane's replacement at the June 3 council meeting.