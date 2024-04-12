Posted: Apr 12, 2024 2:08 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 3:57 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday afternoon on the charges of burglary in the first degree, act of violence, and public intoxication. Paul Campos was arrested around 1 a.m. Friday morning after the victim called police on Campos for allegedly trying break into her home.

According to an affidavit, Campos was trying to enter the victim’s apartment but could not get in because it was locked. Campos is alleged of breaking the living room window to try and get in when the victim told him police were on the way, causing him to flee.

Campos was found by police hiding under a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police also found a 1-liter bottle of Bacardi with Campos and found that Campos had been drinking. He was given a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for April 19th.