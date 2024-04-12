Posted: Apr 12, 2024 1:21 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

A bingo night will be held by the Osage Nation Social Services in an effort to raise awareness of child abuse, prevention and foster care recruitment issues. This is a free event set to take place in Hominy.

Grocery baskets, gift cards and several other prizes will be up for grabs at the event aimed at helping and supporting Osage Nation families. The event will take place next Thursday at the Hominy Village Community Building beginning at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 918-287-5335.