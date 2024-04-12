News
The Roaring 20s: Have Been Or Could Be
The 20s. The birth of so many inspiring things. The birth of things we try not to mention. The time parent of greats and grands alike. Some were alive, some were being born, and some were not and have only read about it. Well, if you’re going to relive it, you better REALLY get into it.
St. John Catholic School as well as the Mihm and Howk families as co-chairs bring you the Gatsby Gala. With music, cash bars, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, live auctions, dessert dashes, silent auctions, and casino games this roaring 20s themed gala will be a time machine.
The celebration will be held in the school gym, Saturday, April 20 at 6 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at here. For more information call 918-336-0603.
