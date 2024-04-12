Posted: Apr 12, 2024 7:58 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 7:58 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The 20s. The birth of so many inspiring things. The birth of things we try not to mention. The time parent of greats and grands alike. Some were alive, some were being born, and some were not and have only read about it. Well, if you’re going to relive it, you better REALLY get into it.

St. John Catholic School as well as the Mihm and Howk families as co-chairs bring you the Gatsby Gala. With music, cash bars, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, live auctions, dessert dashes, silent auctions, and casino games this roaring 20s themed gala will be a time machine.