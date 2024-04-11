Posted: Apr 11, 2024 2:28 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2024 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

In the past three years, nearly eight million people have illegally crossed our southern border. Earlier this week, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor stating that school districts, communities and everyday Americans are feeling the effects of something that could have been prevented.

Lankford, who serves on the committee for Homeland Security and Government Affairs, says it isn't just those from Central and South America that are crossing illegally.

Lankford added that it is important to begin enforcing the laws and discourage illegal immigration.