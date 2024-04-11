Posted: Apr 11, 2024 1:35 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2024 1:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

A former South Coffeyville middle school teacher was sentenced to federal prison Thursday on two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country and Coercion and Enticement of a Minor in Indian Country.

41-year-old Harold Steven Moore, now of Kansas City, was sentenced in Tulsa federal court to 180 months imprisonment, followed by 12 years of supervised release. Upon his release, Moore will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Moore was a teacher and coach at a South Coffeyville middle school. He had sexual relationships with two separate minor children beginning in 2006 and continuing through 2007. Both minor children were under the age of 16 years old and students at the middle school. Moore further admitted to enticing a third minor to engage in sexual activities while he was her coach. Moore made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature and engaged in improper touching.

Moore is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and he will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The FBI, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Kansas investigated the case.