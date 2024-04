Posted: Apr 11, 2024 10:40 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2024 10:40 AM

Chase McNutt

There had been some reports of water being off in Bartlesville in the early afternoon. After speaking with a city official, it was determined that there are crews working on a water leak downtown.

The affected area is between 700 and 900 block of Dewey at 9th and Johnstone Ave. Water should be back on within the hour.