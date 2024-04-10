Posted: Apr 10, 2024 3:08 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 3:10 PM

Chase McNutt

The Thompson Brothers in Bartlesville will be moving from their location at 3700 Tuxedo Blvd. The business will be relocating sometime soon this spring. Lisa Shack with the Thompson Brothers says not to worry though, as they won’t be moving too far.

A big part of the move is due to needing a larger amount of work space for equipment. Shack says not to worry about them being closed yet as they are still open to help. No date has officially been set for the move. Shack talks about the move timeline and why the move is taking place.

As Shack mentioned earlier, the business will be moving to 3815 Tuxedo Blvd. If you have any questions, you may call the business at 918-419-0801.