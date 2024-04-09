Posted: Apr 09, 2024 5:43 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2024 5:43 AM

Tom Davis

Shelia Tucker, Associate Director of DayBreak Adult Day Health & Activity Center at Elder Care, recently completed the Certified Dementia Practitioner ® certification offered by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP).

A Certified Dementia Practitioner, or CDP®, is someone with a certification demonstrating achievement and specialized training in the areas of Alzheimer’s and dementia care. The CDP certification has been offered through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioner’s organization for more than 20 years in the United States.

The training program is designed to cater to the specific needs of Alzheimer's disease and dementia patients. The course sets the standards for dementia education and aims to improve the services provided by healthcare professionals and frontline staff. To become a Certified Dementia Practitioner, an individual must meet the certification requirements, including extensive education in Alzheimer's disease and dementia care, as provided by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. This program is focused on the care of seniors with memory-impairing illnesses. The certification represents comprehensive knowledge of dementia care for frontline staff and healthcare professionals.

DayBreak Adult Day Health & Activity Center at Elder Care is Elder Care’s flagship program, serving Washington, Nowata, and Osage Counties since 1983. The day program is available Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is designed to enhance the lives of seniors and help them remain social and active to avoid premature placement in a nursing home. This unique program is primarily for adults aged 60 and over who:

Are socially isolated

Have difficulty functioning independently in the community

Need help with personal care

Are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, arthritis and/or stroke, etc.

DayBreak provides transportation and a nutritious breakfast, lunch, and snack. According to the 2019 Genworth Financial Report, adult day health is among the most affordable options when considering long-term care. DayBreak at Elder Care costs approximately $70/ day and includes therapeutic activities, exercise, and quality oversight. Costs may be covered by the Veterans Administration, long-term care coverage, Advantage Services waivers, DHS block grants, United Way grants, and many other resources.