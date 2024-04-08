Posted: Apr 08, 2024 3:21 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2024 3:22 PM

Chase McNutt

The Monday county commissioner meeting in Nowata started off with regular updates on how the court house improvements were coming along. Commissioner Paul Crupper gave an update on the court house piping.

The commissioners also updated contact information for the county disaster plan before discussing the appraisal report on a John Deere Tractor that caught on fire last week. Commissioner Troy Friddle explained what happened.

The commissioners then approved the $36,783.33 amount to be paid for the county deductible fund on the tractor replacement. Friddle said it took five fire extinguishers to put out the fire due to the high winds from the past weekend.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am and the meeting is open to the public.