Posted: Apr 06, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2024 3:11 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Council Representative Billie Roane passe daway Friday night following a brief illness.Roane had represented Ward 4 on the City Council since 2021.

“I am tremendously saddened by the news of our loss of Billie Roane,” said Mayor Dale Copeland. “She was a wonderful council member and she had become a great friend as well. “Billie was dedicated to public service and worked tirelessly with many groups, especially to further understanding of our civic privileges and responsibilities. Her City Council representation for her Ward 4 constituents and all of Bartlesville will be sorely missed. “On behalf of our city, I extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family in this loss. Please remember them in your prayers.”

Roane was initially appointed to the Ward 4 seat by the City Council in April 2021 to fulfill the unexpired term of then-councilor Alan Gentges. She was elected by a vote of the people in 2022. “I’m deeply saddened to hear about Billie Roane’s passing,” said City Manager Mike Bailey. “Billie spent so much of her time in Bartlesville working to improve our community, and her energy and sincerity will be missed.”

Details about the Ward 4 seat will be announced at a later date.