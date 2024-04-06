News
Former Bruin Jakob Hall Continues Rubber Dominance
Former Bruin Jakob Hall has continued his dominance on the rubber for the Golden Eagles as Hall fanned eight Bears from Northern Colorado last night. Here was his second of the day.
Hall has been insane lately as the senior has now struck out 29 batters in JUST his last three starts. Hall on the season has a team-high 94 strikeouts and has a sub 3.5 ERA.
It has been a struggle up to this point though for ORU as they sit at just 11-19 on the season. Game two against Northern Colorado for ORU will go off today at 2 pm.
