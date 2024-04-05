Posted: Apr 05, 2024 3:31 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2024 3:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

Get ready for a bumpy ride on Saturday, as wind advisories are in effect and there is a chance for potentially severe thunderstorms as well across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

A wind advisory is in effect for the area on Saturday. Strong and gusty south winds at 35 to 45 mph will be likely. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and any fires could easily become uncontrolled. Drivers of high profile vehicles should be alert to sudden gusts.

Rain chances will increase Saturday evening and into the overnight hours as a surface boundary moves through the area. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible, a few of which could be strong to severe.