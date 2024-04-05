Posted: Apr 05, 2024 9:20 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2024 9:20 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning, where they are expected to accept a donation from one of Bartlesville’s largest employers.

According to an agenda, Phillips 66 has donated $9,700 to the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department for their operations. The commissioners are expected to accept the donation on behalf of the firefighters and apply it to the appropriate account.

In other business, the commissioners are expected to accept a proclamation declaring Washington County as a Purple Heart County in recognition of the county’s dedication to honoring veterans.

The public meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.