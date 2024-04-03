Posted: Apr 03, 2024 1:24 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 1:24 PM

Nathan Thompson & Kelli Williams

The Bartlesville City Council takes several steps to facilitate an upcoming taxilane construction project at the airport.

The council on Monday approved two separate resolutions accepting a total of $737,000 in grant offers from the Federal Aviation Administration for the taxilane project.

Additionally, the council approved submission of a grant application to the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics for a nearly $1.2 million grant to help fund the project. The ODAA awarded the grant during its regular meeting on March 6, contingent upon receipt of the grant application from the City, which can now be submitted.

“The next phase in airport improvements involves construction of new taxilanes to facilitate future hangar development,” said Director of Engineering Micah Siemers.

The project will include an east/west taxiway extending east of the existing main taxiway and will be located to the northeast of the terminal building. The proposed taxilane has been designed far enough north of the terminal building to allow for potential future expansion of the terminal/FBO apron and multiple future hangar sites. The taxilane could also be extended further east in the future as the airport develops. Also included within the scope is a north/south taxilane running south from the new east/west taxiway.

“This taxilane will open up development of more of the airport property for mid-sized hangars,” Siemers said.

The total project cost, including engineering, grant administration, and construction contract is $2,026,125. The ODAA grant will be in the amount of $1,187,818.75 and will fund 58.63 percent of the project. The FAA will fund the remaining $737,000 which will include $585,146 in Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) funds and $154,854 in Non-Primary Entitlement (NPE) grant funds.

The city will be responsible for a 5% share ($101,306.25) in the total project, and those funds will be taken from the Airport Fund.

The city’s airport consultant, Parkhill, will prepare a grant application to the FAA for both the AIG and NPE grants. (Part of the requirement to apply for the FAA funds was for the Council to approve a resolution accepting the grant offer from the FAA and authorizing the mayor to execute the grant agreement upon receipt from FAA.)

The plans and specifications for the project are complete and bids were opened on Feb. 29. Based on Parkhill’s recommendation, on Monday the City Council awarded a $1,531,325 bid to R&L Construction, subject to receipt of the FAA and ODAA grants.