Posted: Apr 03, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

The Pinewood Derby is back locally! The Osage Hills District Pinewood Derby is coming up on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Washington Park Mall.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Phillip Wright with CHEROKEE AREA COUNCIL #469 said all are welcome to the Pinewood Derby where Cubs can race in the Cub Class for free. --- Adults or Cubs can race in the Open Class for $5. Entry is cash or check only for same day registration.

The 34th Annual Golf Tournament for our local scouts council is Friday, May 24, 2024 from 11:30am to 5:00pm ar Adams Municipal Golf Course.

It's a four-person scramble, no handicap restrictions and flights are created after the round.