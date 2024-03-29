News
Weather
Posted: Mar 29, 2024 2:57 PM
Severe Weather Threat Increases for Monday
Nathan Thompson
A powerful storm system will move out into the Plains on Monday and bring with it a potential for thunderstorms and severe weather across much of eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.
Here's News on 6 Meteorologist Stacia Knight...
Stacia says to be weather aware on Monday afternoon into the evening hours as severe storms with hail and damaging winds are possible. There is risk of tornadic activity as well. She says the forecast for potential severe weather is still developing, and will be refined as we move closer to Monday.
