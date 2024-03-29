Posted: Mar 29, 2024 1:59 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 4:45 AM

Tom Davis

A personal injury collision occurred at approximately 4:35 pm on County Road 2701, .1 mile west of County Road 2105, approximately 4 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County.

2019 Honda CMX500 motorcycle, driven by Samantha Adams,32, of Bartlesville was traveling westbound on County Road 2706 and for unknown reason, departed the roadway to the right, impacting the asphalt edge of the roadway, causing Adams to lose control. Her motorcycle re-entered the roadway on its right side, sliding to rest in the middle of the roadway separating her from the motorcycle during the collision.

Adams was transported by Bartlesville EMS to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. where she was admitted in fair condition for head and arm injuries