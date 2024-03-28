Posted: Mar 28, 2024 2:58 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2024 3:00 PM

Ty Loftis

There was a lot of smoke in and around the Bartlesville area on Thursday afternoon. A vast majority of the fires taking place in and around the listening area were prescribed burns that landowners were conducting before high winds pick up for Friday, which will be a dangerous dynamic for burning.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts warns the public that if you haven't conducted that control burn by Thursday evening, you will need to hold off on doing so until the conditions become more conducive.

Winds are expected to gust upward of 30 miles per hour on Friday.