Posted: Mar 28, 2024 2:26 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2024 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been booked into the Washington County Jail on a warrant that stems from a 2022 domestic abuse charge that took place at a residence in Dewey.

In February 2022, officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to a possible domestic family fight going on. Upon arrival, officers learned that the defendant, Joshua Christopher Glenn Smith, had attacked two victims. After the altercation, Smith took off and the two victims were unsure where he went, but believed Smith may be heading to an unknown location in Bartlesville.

Officers explained to the two victims that if Smith was located, he would be arrested for domestic abuse. In this case, Smith has a $50,000 bond and is ordered to have no contact with the two victims. He will next be seen in court on Friday, April 19th at 9 a.m.