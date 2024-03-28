Posted: Mar 28, 2024 1:38 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2024 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged with one felony count of domestic abuse assault and battery. Washington County Court records show that William Harold Gilbert punched a woman with whom he had been in a dating relationship with earlier this week.

Court records go on to state that Gilbert was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge in 2015 and a felony offense of domestic abuse in 2019.

In this matter, Gilbert's bond was set at $25,000 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim. Gilbert will next be seen in court on Friday, April 19th at 9 a.m.