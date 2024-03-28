News
Traffic Alert
Posted: Mar 28, 2024 9:36 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2024 9:36 AM
Adams Boulevard Narrows in Downtown Bartlesville on Friday
Nathan Thompson
The outside westbound lane of Adams Boulevard between Dewey Avenue and Johnstone Avenue will be closed most of the day on Friday, March 29, to accommodate the replacement of a chiller at the Bartlesville Public Library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave.
Contract crews will close the lane at 7 a.m. on Friday and reopen it when the project is complete, which is anticipated to be that afternoon or early evening. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
« Back to News