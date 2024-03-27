Posted: Mar 27, 2024 1:36 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 1:37 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Romeo has got nothing on this ball of fur. With his expert biscuit making skills and his straight-to-the-point attitude, he is irresistible. Someone is bound to take him home. Maybe even you will.

Max, a three year old cat at the Washington County SPCA is the world’s greatest lover boy. He has only been at the SPCA for a short amount of time, but has already made a mark on everyone he meets.

Though sweet, Max does have FIV, the feline version of HIV, meaning he cannot be housed with other cats as they could contract the disease from a scratch. Marissa Simmons, cat care taker at the SPCA, explains that it is not contagious to humans or dogs.

With this disease, Max’ immune system is privy to small illness as it is not at its best. Simmons explains that along with being an only child and not being able to go outside, Max will also have to be treated like a child with many allergies.