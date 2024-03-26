Posted: Mar 26, 2024 3:59 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2024 4:00 PM

The City of Bartlesville has issued a Request for Proposals for the management of its soccer fields, which include facilities at Robinwood Park and Daniels Fields. This will include fiscal responsibility and administration of local soccer leagues and activities at the fields as well as maintenance of the facilities.

Respondents should have experience in organizing leagues and tournaments and be capable of providing for the upkeep of the fields and facilities.

The successful candidate will be governed by a volunteer board of directors focused on oversight of the association. Responses will be accepted through 11:20 a.m. on March 29.