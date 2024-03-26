News
Nowata County Commissioners Discuss Money Reallocation
Chase McNutt
At Monday’s Nowata County Commissioner meeting, it was announced that there were two different requests to transfer funds for the county fair board and for OSU Extension to help pay their bills for this fiscal year.
County Clerk Kay Spurgeon explains in better detail.
The commissioners closed the meeting shortly after. They’ll meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Court House Annex at 9 a.m.
