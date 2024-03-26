Posted: Mar 26, 2024 3:19 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2024 3:19 PM

Chase McNutt

At Monday’s Nowata County Commissioner meeting, it was announced that there were two different requests to transfer funds for the county fair board and for OSU Extension to help pay their bills for this fiscal year.

County Clerk Kay Spurgeon explains in better detail.

The commissioners closed the meeting shortly after. They’ll meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Court House Annex at 9 a.m.