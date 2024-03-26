Posted: Mar 26, 2024 2:49 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2024 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Courthouse is not only getting an annex added on to it, but renovations are going to be made to the existing courthouse in Pawhuska. At Monday's county commissioners meeting, Board members needed to sign a contract so that those renovations could be made. District One Commissioner Everett Piper goes into more detail.

The Board went on sign that contract with Ambler Architects in the amount of just over $130,000 plus a fee of $1,500 a month for services as construction takes place.