Posted: Mar 26, 2024 2:01 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2024 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

All 16 candidates who have filed to run for an Osage Nation Congressional Seat have been certified to appear in the upcoming June election. The Osage Nation Election Board met last week and a chart noted that the candidates had no felonies and that they had passed background checks, which were conducted by the Attorney General's office.

The 16 candidates are running for six open seats in the Osage Nation Congress. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June 3rd election is Friday, April 19th.