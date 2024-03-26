News
Operation Clean House April 20th
Operation Clean House is Washington County’s annual hazardous waste disposal and recycling event that has been around for over 30 years.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles said that each year the event enables the safe disposal of over 10,000 lbs of hazardous waste from our community for free.
Operation Clean House returns on Earth Day this Spring, on April 20, 2024 from 8 AM to 2 PM at two locations: the Phillips 66 downtown parking lot and the District 2 Washington County barn in Dewey. This is where Washington County residents can dispose of your hazardous household waste free of charge.
At the event, Washington County residents will be lining up in their cars to drop off their hazardous waste and over 100 volunteers will be needed to help offload and organize those waste. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and breakfast and/or lunch. To volunteer, please contact OCH.BVILLE@gmail.com to get and complete the volunteer registration.
