Posted: Mar 25, 2024 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 3:14 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested on March 24th on the charge of domestic abuse by strangulation after an argument with his roommate. Zachary Vaughn is alleged of choking the victim in this case after an argument had broken out in their residence on the 1600 block of SW Elm St.

According to an affidavit, Vaughn admitted to causing the red marks around the victim’s neck and confirmed an argument had taken place. During arraignments on Monday, Vaughn insisted multiple times that he was acting in self-defense.

This is Vaughn’s third domestic abuse charge since 2023. He is currently being held over on a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for April 5th.