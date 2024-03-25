Posted: Mar 25, 2024 2:06 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 2:13 PM

Nathan Thompson

A defendant in the March 2023 shooting death of a Bartlesville man has pleaded guilty in federal court and will serve time in prison.

Federal court records show 18-year-old Colton Patch Tallchief pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country. Tallchief is a member of the Osage Nation and the shooting occurred in Bartlesville, part of the Cherokee Nation. He will serve five years in federal prison.

As part of the plea agreement, Tallchief admitted to fatally shooting 32-year-old Codie Edward King inside a Bartlesville apartment on March 22, 2023. Tallchief says he and 35-year-old Joshua Brown drove to King's apartment to pick up a girl.

He admits to going inside the apartment, where he saw King and Brown fighting. He says King was using a frying pan to attack Brown. Tallchief says he shot King one time in the chest, killing him.

Brown was initially charged in Washington County District Court with first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, the burglary charge was dismissed.