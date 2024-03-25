Posted: Mar 25, 2024 12:56 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 12:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners were deciding to possibly file a friend of the court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court at Monday's meeting.



The case is involving the wind farm in western Osage County and the possibility of the turbines being taken down.



The Board went into executivc session to discuss that issue and when a decision was made, here is the motion that District One Commissioner Everett Piper made.



A federal judge ordered the removal of the wind turbines earlier this year, citing the company that installed them failed to acquire a mining lease for the project.