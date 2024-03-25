Posted: Mar 25, 2024 7:53 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 7:53 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Everyone loves a good off day and although some organizations can not exactly experience off days due to holidays, sometimes a schedule change will do the trick.

March 29, 2024 is Good Friday and the following Sunday is Easter. That being said, trash routes for the 29th-31st will be moved to Wednesday, 27. All trash must be placed in its designated area by 6 a.m.

Most city offices, the recycling center, public library, and the history museum will be closed March 29. Police and fire services will run as usual.

(Photo curtsy of City of Bartlesville GOV Facebook Page).