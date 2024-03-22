Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

News

Posted: Mar 22, 2024 2:59 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 3:02 PM

Urgent Appeal Issued By WSPCA

Share on RSS

 

Cheyenne Gilkey

Washington County SPCA has posted an urgent appeal for owner reclaims as the pound is currently at full capacity.

Citizens who have lost a pet are asked to come checkout the pound in person or visit these two websites listed below:

https://www.wcspca.org/lostandfound

https://www.wcspca.org/dogs

Tonya Pete, executive director of the Washington County SPCA, explains a little bit of the cause and effects of the recent overflow.

Pete also explains how they have a program funded by Arvest Bank that allows them to offer free spay and neuter clinics, vaccines, and microchips to low-income families reclaiming their missing pet at only $25.

 


« Back to News