Posted: Mar 22, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

After tabling the item last week, the Board will consider extending Mary Beth Moore to another year as the Osage County Tourism Director. There will also be an update regarding the county clerk critical records management preservation and imaging project for plats.

There will be discussion regarding the possibility of adopting a resolution that would declare April as Fair Housing Month. The Board will also look to sign a contract to continue moving forward with the Osage County Courthouse Annex.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.