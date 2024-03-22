News
Bartlesville
Delaware Tribe of Indians Spring Gathering
Tom Davis
The Delaware Tribe of Indians Inaugural Spring Gathering will be held at the Tribal Campus in Bartlesville at 5100 Tuxedo Boulevard this Saturday.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Devon Witt with the Delaware Tribe of Indians said The Spring Gathering is open to the community for a fun filled day with a 10,000-egg Easter Egg Hunt, great food and great art to be topped off with the Stomp Dancers and Shell Shakers 7pm
Devon said the Title VI, Elder Nutrition program will be selling breakfast from 8am-11am. Art Market and vendor sales will be from 9am-5pm. Title VI will be selling (Indian Tacos) lunch from 11am-2pm. Tribal Programs/Committees will have tables with information and some fundraising opportunities. Easter Egg Hunt (10k Eggs!), Easter Bunny, Face Painting and Bounce House from 11am-3pm. Egg Hunt-Ages 1-3 @ 12pm, Ages 4-6 @ 12:20pm, Ages 7-9 @ 12:40pm, and Ages 10-12 @ 1pm. Cornhole starts at 1pm - 4 rounders into double elimination blind draw bracket will be split top middle. Dinner Break from 5pm-6pm. Stomp Dance - Inviting all Stomp Dancers and Shell Shakers 7pm.
Details at www.delawaretribe.org/
