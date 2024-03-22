Posted: Mar 22, 2024 9:38 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

Representative Judd Strom and Senator Julie Daniels appeared this week on CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillps 66.

The topics covered on this spring break week at the capitol included the movement of bills; the need for more capitol improvements for computer systems and state-owned buildings; and lastly, the reaction to press releases by House Speaker McCall and Attorney General Gentner Drummond regarding the crafting of legistation to arrest and deport illegal aliens in Oklahoma and go after the illegal marijuana grows and their workers.

Representative Judd Strom said that it sounds like a bill that many would like but the nuts an bolts of the framework to do this and all costs associated with it needs to be seen and studied first.