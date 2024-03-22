News
Posted: Mar 22, 2024 9:38 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 9:38 AM
CAPITOL CALL 3-22-24
Tom Davis
Representative Judd Strom and Senator Julie Daniels appeared this week on CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillps 66.
The topics covered on this spring break week at the capitol included the movement of bills; the need for more capitol improvements for computer systems and state-owned buildings; and lastly, the reaction to press releases by House Speaker McCall and Attorney General Gentner Drummond regarding the crafting of legistation to arrest and deport illegal aliens in Oklahoma and go after the illegal marijuana grows and their workers.
Representative Judd Strom said that it sounds like a bill that many would like but the nuts an bolts of the framework to do this and all costs associated with it needs to be seen and studied first.
Senator Daniels said the Senate has not yet reacted to the proposals. Danies wants to know if the bill meets constitutional muster first and then examine the structure of a new wing of govenment, all the moving parts (enforcement, courts, etc.) and how much it will cost to establish and continue it before anything else.
« Back to News