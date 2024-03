Posted: Mar 20, 2024 10:28 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2024 10:28 AM

Ty Loftis

Help Works Inc. will be holding a fundraiser next Saturday and it is time to order your pre-filled eggs today. Packages start at $25 for 30 eggs, $45 for 50 eggs and $65 for 70 eggs.

The deadline to order the eggs is next Thursday and you can do so by calling Help Works Inc. at 918-287-1588.