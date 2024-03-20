Posted: Mar 20, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2024 9:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville Employee Advisory Committee has announced the Employee of the Month for March. Maintenance Repair Technician Noah Holmes was selected for the honor after being nominated by his co-worker, Mitchell Lucas for some quick action he took when seeing flames at someone’s house. Here is what Holmes’ supervisor had to say:

“Holmes immediately called dispatch to get Fire and EMT personnel in route, then went to help two residents escaped the fire without harm. Noah is an outstanding employee and went way above and beyond his job duties without hesitation to help citizens in an emergency situation.”

Holmes will receive eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card to a local restaurant.