Posted: Mar 20, 2024 5:48 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2024 5:49 AM

Tom Davis

Most Bartlesville City offices will be closed Friday, March 29, and Friday residential trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, March 27, that week due to the Good Friday holiday.

During holiday weeks, trash collection for routes affected by the holiday is always on Wednesday of that week. Collection for Friday solid waste department customers during the Good Friday/Easter week will be on Wednesday, March 27, instead of Friday, March 29. Trash must be placed at its normal collection point no later than 6 a.m. on March 27 for collection.