Posted: Mar 20, 2024 5:48 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2024 5:49 AM
Trash Routes Amended for Good Friday Holiday
Tom Davis
Most Bartlesville City offices will be closed Friday, March 29, and Friday residential trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, March 27, that week due to the Good Friday holiday.
During holiday weeks, trash collection for routes affected by the holiday is always on Wednesday of that week. Collection for Friday solid waste department customers during the Good Friday/Easter week will be on Wednesday, March 27, instead of Friday, March 29. Trash must be placed at its normal collection point no later than 6 a.m. on March 27 for collection.
The recycling center, public library and history museum will also be closed March 29. Police and fire services will continue uninterrupted.
