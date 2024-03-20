Posted: Mar 20, 2024 5:42 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2024 5:42 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation, must submit their change no later than Sunday, March 31, Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said today. Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by completing a new Voter Registration Application.

House reminds voters that no party changes are allowed between April 1 and August 31 during an even-numbered year.

“If we receive your request after March 31, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September,” House said.

Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian.

In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election, only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to Independent voters. Currently, only the Democratic Party allows Independents to vote in its primary elections.

All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during a General Election.

You can register to vote electronically from a desktop or mobile device at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/Home/RegWizard

To register to vote online, state law requires that eligible applicants must:

· Be a citizen of the United States, a resident of the State of Oklahoma, and 18 years or older by Election Day;

· Have a valid Oklahoma Driver License or State Identification Card issued by Service Oklahoma (Oklahoma’s driver license agency); and

· Have a digital signature on file with Service Oklahoma.

You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.