Posted: Mar 19, 2024 2:45 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 2:45 PM

Chase McNutt

Mikaili Diwani Cohn, 26, was sentenced in Tulsa on Monday for Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography; and Failure to register as a Sex Offender.

In Cohn’s first federal case, he pleaded guilty in June 2017 to Possession of Child Pornography and was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment, followed by 20 years supervised release. After being released, Cohn registered his residence following the offender registration requirements.

However, in April 2022, U.S. Probation officers observed Cohn living at a different address with his girlfriend and her child. When Cohn was arrested, officer’s recovered evidence that showed Cohn used a social media application to send and receive sexually explicit videos of minors.

Cohn was sentenced 180 months of imprisonment, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. Cohn will remain in custody pending transfer to U.S. Bureau of Prisons