Posted: Mar 19, 2024 1:49 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The fourth annual Osage Bronc Days is quickly approaching, as this year's event is set to take place on Saturday, April 6th at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The first three years of the event have been an overwhelming success, with the top 30 PRCA bronc riders and top 15 local ranch bronc riders showing up to compete.

Heather Blankenship, who has helped organize the first three Osage Bronc Days, talked about what is so unique about this event.

Tickets bought in advance cost $15 and they can be purchased for $20 at the door. Kids 10 and under get in free. To get tickets, visit flatlandtickets.com. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.