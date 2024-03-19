Posted: Mar 19, 2024 10:11 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

What IF all the Christian churches decided & followed through with working together to reach the community instead of competing with one another?

Appearinng on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor and Mrs. Terrance Gibson also challenged all to imagine the impact it would have on the lost, widows, fatherless, backsliders, new converts & those struggling with everyday issues and to imagine the outcome of strength fighting against satan & his devices.

They then asked if you can imagine what Bartlesville would look like if they could make this happen. The Gibson's have created such a church. 4 All Humanity Church has been open now for 9 months at a shared location at 301 S. Creek Ave., in Bartlesville.

4 All Humanity Church welcomes those who feel they have been "church hurt" or made to feel like they don't belong to join them for a Sunday service.