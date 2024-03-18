Posted: Mar 18, 2024 7:39 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2024 7:43 PM

The Dewey Public Works met Monday evening directly after the City Council meeting with one main item of conversation which arose at the March 4th meeting. City Manager Kevin Trease recommended that the Public Works Authority raise their rates due to City Costs raising recently.

Trease explains the reasoning behind this.

Trease said they prevented this from happening for as long as they could until it became necessary. Mayor Tom Hays also agreed with Trease that there are no other alternatives to be taken at this point.

No action was formally taken, but it will come up for discussion at the next meeting in April. The Public Works Authority will meet again on April 1st directly after the City Council meeting.