Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council met Monday night for their second of two regular monthly meetings and kicked it off with the discussion of a Lot split at 1040 N Osage that would be approved by the council.

It was announced that the City of Dewey received a nice gift from the Cherokee Nation. City Manager Kevin Trease shared the new business.

Trease next gave the update on what February’s sales tax numbers were.

Finally, the council approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2023-24 budget. Here is Mayor Tom Hays on the explanation.

The Dewey City Council will meet again on April 1st at 7 p.m.