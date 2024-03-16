Posted: Mar 18, 2024 4:53 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2024 5:03 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

As the lights dimmed and the conductor introduced Bartlesville’s prodigy to the stage, there came after some applause a long, heavy, almost impatient silence. So far, the audience’ hearts had been whisked away into some dream of emotion. Humor, intrigue, fear, bliss, reminiscence, sadness, hope...and now impatience.

Such as Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist Award winner, Faith Foote, cured the moment she took her bow to that of the strings on her cello this past Saturday night.

After the piece was finished and the long pause of awe was concluded, Faith Foote received a standing ovation twice in row, in which one member of the audience said “She’s wonderful.”

Lauren Green, music director and conductor of BSO for 47 years, comments on Foote’s performance.

Although the achievement was well worth the hard work put into it, Faith Foote showed relief when she was finally able to walk off stage to her awaiting family after the concert.

Proud parents Sara and Jordan Foote had this to say about their daughters performance.

Young artists are geatly encouraged to audition for this award no matter how many times it takes. Sally Thomas, violinst for BSO says that it takes a willingness to practice and the interest in the symphony to boost the industry forward so it is not lost. She says the "young folks" are the ones responsiple for keeping the art alive.