Posted: Mar 18, 2024 3:29 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2024 3:29 PM

Ty Loftis

A few weeks ago, District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright approached his fellow Board members about using some money that had been set aside to correct some oversights in the construction of a new shop. The other two commissioners were OK with Cartwright to use that money and at Monday's meeting, he said what the money would be used for.

In total, that will cost just over $10,200.