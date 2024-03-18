Posted: Mar 18, 2024 3:10 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2024 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

District One Commissioner Everett Piper has been steadfast in saying that the Osage County Courthouse annex project should not and will not exceed the 10.5 million dollars that the Board has budgeted for. As he nears his final days in office, Piper re-affirmed that position again during Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting.

A question was raised about doing work on the existing courthouse while also constructing the annex. Piper said that is where Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction has been so monumental in helping with this major project.

Higgins was at Monday's meeting and explained how he saw the process playing out.

The annex will be an extension of the current Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.