Posted: Mar 18, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2024 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

Maria Gus with Visit Bartlesville was John Weston's specail guest on KWON's Cherokee Chat this week. The main topic was the economic impact of the movies made in and around Bartlesville.

Maria Gus calculated that the economic impact from the Killers of the Flower Moon's actors and tech people staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants and shopping our stores for FY '21 was over $30M with the fiscal impact of $649,000.